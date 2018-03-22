Saugus swimming sweeps dual meet against Canyon

By Signal Staff

Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

With uncooperative weather and a Foothill league swim meet on the schedule Thursday afternoon, Canyon took on Saugus at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

“Not the best conditions today, so a lot of kids got wiped out after their first warm-up and then they had to race,” said Cents coach Jason Klipfel.

Battling occasional showers throughout the day, the Cents were able to win the dual meet.

The boys won 108-57, while the girls won 124-40.

Taking first place in the Individual 100-meter fly, 200 relay and 400 relay Viviana, Raker was one of Saugus’ fastest swimmers on the day.

“I think I did okay considering I do club and it’s cold and all, but overall I did okay,” said Raker of the conditions. “I think that just hanging out with everyone gets your energy up, so you just push everything to the back of your mind and swim.”

Her Cowboy counterpart and lone senior, Caitiln Hamburger, swam valiantly as she placed second in the 200 Free and fourth in the 500 Free.

“It’s really nice because all the girls look up to you and ask for help, so I really enjoy teaching them and helping them out, said Hamburger of being a leader on the team.

On the boys’ side, Saugus’ Cameron LaBrie was able to place first in the 200 medley relay and 200 relay.

Cowboys standout Kevin Childs took first in the 100 fly, 100 backstroke and 400 relay.

Childs, along with George Monday, Jordan Krestul and Nathan Dellarda took first in the 400 relay.

“Kevin Childs really stepped. George Monday, Jordan Krestul and Nathan Dellarda all stepped up as a varsity team and came together for our fastest time so far this season,” said Cowboy coach Darren Steiff.

Justin Morsch, Tyler Tyau, Joshua Osbron and LaBrie took home first in the 200 medley relay for Saugus. Camden Powell was first in the 500 free.

“It’s a very competitive league,” Klipfel said. “…”We have very few club kids, but that’s the way we like it. We are going to be swinging and having a great time and we wish the other kids well,” said Klipfel.

