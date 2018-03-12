SCCS baseball picks up first win of the season

Josh Kristoff picked up his first win as the Santa Clarita Christian baseball coach on Monday as the Cardinals beat Saint Monica of Montrose 3-2.

Pitcher Josh Sparks held the Crusaders (2-2) scoreless for five innings before Tommy Gwinn stepped in for two innings and allowed two runs to pick up the win.

Riley Petersen and Garrett Huckabone were both 2-for-3 with one run for the Cardinals (1-3) Defensively, left fielder TJ Evans had five putouts and third baseman Jed Park had four assists.

SCCS next plays Foothill Tech at the Master’s University on Thursday.

Softball

SCCS, Holy Family

The Cardinals’ Monday afternoon matchup will be rescheduled. A date has yet to be determined.