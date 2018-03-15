SCV wealth adviser hosts meet-up for women to discuss finances freely

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 20 women gathered at the Double Trouble Wine Room in Newhall on Thursday to listen to Santa Clarita wealth adviser Melanie Meyer give financial advice specifically geared toward women.

The event was titled “Wine, Women and Wealth,” and Meyer was hoping to make it a regular get-together where women can discuss finances.

“The idea is to create a nice, safe conversation that women can talk about finances,” Meyer said in an interview with The Signal before her speech.

Meyer decided to create the event after looking for a group that hosts consistent get-togethers for women to talk about finances openly.

“It’s just not out there anywhere,” she said previously. “And, it’s not because women don’t want or understand it.”

Thus, Meyer took the matter into her own hands and sought to create a consistent meet-up where women can discuss finances freely.