Sean Birnkrant’s jersey retired in baseball ceremony

VTV Baseball officials are retiring Sean Birnkrant’s jersey at a Santa Clarita Youth Baseball ceremony. The 11-year-old was killed inside his family’s Saugus home in January.
By Austin Dave
Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Friday, March 9, 2018
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.
