Sean Birnkrant’s jersey retired in baseball ceremony

By Austin Dave

Last update: 6 hours ago

Sean Birnkrant's relatives take possession of his retired jersey during a ceremony at the Valencia Travel Village baseball field on Friday, March 9, 2018. The 11-year-old boy was murdered in his family's Saugus home in January. Taylor Hillo/The Signal

Sean Birnkrant’s relatives take possession of his retired jersey during a ceremony at the Valencia Travel Village baseball field on Friday, March 9, 2018. The 11-year-old boy was murdered in his family’s Saugus home in January. Taylor Hillo/The Signal

VTV Baseball officials are retiring Sean Birnkrant’s jersey at a Santa Clarita Youth Baseball ceremony. The 11-year-old was killed inside his family’s Saugus home in January.

Sean Birnkrant’s relatives take possession of his retired jersey during a ceremony at the Valencia Travel Village baseball field on Friday, March 9, 2018. The 11-year-old boy was murdered in his family’s Saugus home in January. Taylor Hillo/The Signal

