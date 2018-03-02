Sheriff’s Station, Six Flags to host annual ‘All Schools Dance’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is getting ready for the 34th annual “All Schools Dance” at Six Flags Magic Mountain next Friday.

SCV students, grade in grades eight to 12, are invited to come to the back on Mar 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. through the back gate of Magic Mountain, next to Twisted Colossus.

For the past 34 years the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s department has partnered with the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation and Six Flags Magic Mountain for the event, which is closely monitored and supervised by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and volunteers.

The dance will feature a light show, DJ music and unlimited rides on “Scream” and “Twisted Colossus,” food will be available for an additional charge.

“The dance is open to all students in SCV, whether they are from a charter or home schooled or from the Hart district.” said Deputy Tom Drake, the Saugus High School resource officer. “It’s a great opportunity to unite them together to dance.”

Tickets will be $10, and only sold to Santa Clarita Valley students, who must show their student idea to enter the dance, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.