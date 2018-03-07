Sen. Stern takes action against elephant trophies

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 3 hours ago

Henry Stern, Feel The Stern,
State Sen. Henry Stern. Courtesy photo

State Senator Henry Stern is working with a coalition of national and statewide animal activists to take action to prevent the owning of elephant trophies in California.

Recently, federal policy changed last week when the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced they will now be considering all permits on a “case-by-case” basis. The policy change has prompted public outcry as it will incentivize trophy hunters and practices that will continue to diminish the already declining elephant population.

“California has the power to end trophy hunting of endangered species here, and through our market power, across the world. I intend to use that power this year to stop Trump’s deeply disappointing about face,” remarked Senator Stern. “Unlike Washington D.C., in California, we recognize endangered animals as treasures to be protected, not trophies to be mounted.”

Stern and the coalition are considering a range of legislative options, including a statewide ban on possessing actual trophies or parts of trophies, with the end goal to prevent the import of endangered species.

“It is appalling that overturning a ban vital in protecting declining elephant populations in Africa is even being considered on a “case by case basis,” stated Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, or SCIL, the animal advocacy group sponsoring the bill. “In fact, this appears like a disingenuous way to overturn the ban completely.”

“African elephants have been under siege for decades. Targeted by ivory poachers and legal hunters, elephant numbers have dropped perilously low in most parts of the continent.” said Katie Cleary, founder of Peace4Animals, the group which just launched a billboard campaign across the United States with that very slogan. “According to the Great Elephant Census, the elephant population dropped by 30% from 2007 to 2014, a loss of 144,000 elephants. Across Zimbabwe they fell by 6% with substantial declines recorded along the Zambezi River in Zambia. It’s time to take the ‘con’ out of conservation.”


The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the office of State Senator Henry Stern.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Henry Stern, Feel The Stern,
State Sen. Henry Stern. Courtesy photo

Sen. Stern takes action against elephant trophies

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

State Senator Henry Stern is working with a coalition of national and statewide animal activists to take action to prevent the owning of elephant trophies in California.

Recently, federal policy changed last week when the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced they will now be considering all permits on a “case-by-case” basis. The policy change has prompted public outcry as it will incentivize trophy hunters and practices that will continue to diminish the already declining elephant population.

“California has the power to end trophy hunting of endangered species here, and through our market power, across the world. I intend to use that power this year to stop Trump’s deeply disappointing about face,” remarked Senator Stern. “Unlike Washington D.C., in California, we recognize endangered animals as treasures to be protected, not trophies to be mounted.”

Stern and the coalition are considering a range of legislative options, including a statewide ban on possessing actual trophies or parts of trophies, with the end goal to prevent the import of endangered species.

“It is appalling that overturning a ban vital in protecting declining elephant populations in Africa is even being considered on a “case by case basis,” stated Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, or SCIL, the animal advocacy group sponsoring the bill. “In fact, this appears like a disingenuous way to overturn the ban completely.”

“African elephants have been under siege for decades. Targeted by ivory poachers and legal hunters, elephant numbers have dropped perilously low in most parts of the continent.” said Katie Cleary, founder of Peace4Animals, the group which just launched a billboard campaign across the United States with that very slogan. “According to the Great Elephant Census, the elephant population dropped by 30% from 2007 to 2014, a loss of 144,000 elephants. Across Zimbabwe they fell by 6% with substantial declines recorded along the Zambezi River in Zambia. It’s time to take the ‘con’ out of conservation.”


The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the office of State Senator Henry Stern.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]