SWAT team helps local cops in Canyon Country arrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Heavily-armed members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau descended on a Canyon Country strip plaza Thursday morning to make an arrest, causing concern among nearby residents and shopkeepers.

“A warrant was serviced,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., SEB units responded in force to a strip mall on Soledad Canyon Road near Furnivall Avenue, concentrating their attention near Mike’s Tire Shop.

Traffic on a number of roads near Furnivall was stopped temporarily while the arrest was made.

One law enforcement official said the operation was carried out in connection with a narcotics investigation, but that information could not be confirmed.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A glass door at Mike’s Tire Shop was broken during the execution of the arrest warrant.

By 9:20 a.m., the operation was open and SEB members sent out a Tweet on the incident, saying: “LASD SEB SWAT operation in support of @SCVSheriff concluded. Suspect in custody. Soledad Canyon Road reopened. Neighborhood safe.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt