SWAT team helps local cops in Canyon Country arrest

By Jim Holt

Last update: 2 mins ago

SEB members assist in arrest of suspect near Furnivall Avenue. photo courtesy LASD.

Heavily-armed members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau descended on a Canyon Country strip plaza Thursday morning to make an arrest, causing concern among nearby residents and shopkeepers.

“A warrant was serviced,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., SEB units responded in force to a strip mall on Soledad Canyon Road near Furnivall Avenue, concentrating their attention near Mike’s Tire Shop.

Traffic on a number of roads near Furnivall was stopped temporarily while the arrest was made.

One law enforcement official said the operation was carried out in connection with a narcotics investigation, but that information could not be confirmed.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A glass door at Mike’s Tire Shop was broken during the execution of the arrest warrant.

By 9:20 a.m., the operation was open and SEB members sent out a Tweet on the incident, saying: “LASD SEB SWAT operation in support of @SCVSheriff concluded. Suspect in custody. Soledad Canyon Road reopened.  Neighborhood safe.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

SEB members assist in arrest of suspect near Furnivall Avenue. photo courtesy LASD.

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

SEB members assist in arrest of suspect near Furnivall Avenue. photo courtesy LASD.

SWAT team helps local cops in Canyon Country arrest

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

Heavily-armed members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau descended on a Canyon Country strip plaza Thursday morning to make an arrest, causing concern among nearby residents and shopkeepers.

“A warrant was serviced,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., SEB units responded in force to a strip mall on Soledad Canyon Road near Furnivall Avenue, concentrating their attention near Mike’s Tire Shop.

Traffic on a number of roads near Furnivall was stopped temporarily while the arrest was made.

One law enforcement official said the operation was carried out in connection with a narcotics investigation, but that information could not be confirmed.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A glass door at Mike’s Tire Shop was broken during the execution of the arrest warrant.

By 9:20 a.m., the operation was open and SEB members sent out a Tweet on the incident, saying: “LASD SEB SWAT operation in support of @SCVSheriff concluded. Suspect in custody. Soledad Canyon Road reopened.  Neighborhood safe.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

SEB members assist in arrest of suspect near Furnivall Avenue. photo courtesy LASD.

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
29
Thu
5:30 pm Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Mar 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AutoNation Donates Vehicle to the WiSH Education Foundation – Live Ticket Pull Party and Chamber Mixer on Thursday, March 29th from 5:30-7:30pm  WiSH is thrilled to once again partner with AutoNation to hold a sweepstakes[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park | California | United States
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.