Valencia boys volleyball beats scrappy Hart team

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 51 mins ago

Valencia players celebrate during a match at Hart on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Heading into its first Foothill League match of the season on Thursday, Valencia boys volleyball coach Kevin Kornegay wasn’t sure what to expect from his team.

Starting outside hitter Jackson Young was out with Tendinitis, which had caused the Vikings to shuffle the lineup ahead of their matchup against a scrappy Hart team. On top of that, Valencia hadn’t played a match in nearly a week.

However, the Vikes had several players rise to the occasion as it beat the Indians 3-1 at Hart.

“We were really concerned because we juggled our lineup and we knew (Hart) had played West Ranch tough on Tuesday,” Kornegay said. “…So I’m happy how we played and we looked really good.”

Valencia’s David Chun (35) jumps to go for a kill over Hart’s Wyatt Bates (1) at Hart on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Valencia (4-6 overall, 1-0 in Foothill League) started off with a 25-20 win in Game 1 as starting middles Dorian Ellis and Connor Ruffner started to heat up.

The pair helped the Vikings to a 25-22 win in the second game. Ellis reached for several key tips in the frame and had the game-winning kill.

Ellis finished the game with nine kills and four blocks while Ruffner had 13 kills.

“We had some key serving targets so that we could keep the ball pushed off the net,” said Hart coach Jeannie Brauninger. “If the ball is not on the net, they can’t win the middles, so we try and make sure that we can keep them on their toes so they couldn’t win the middle as often as we’ve seen them do.”

The Indians (5-7-1, 0-2) came back in the third game, going point-for-point with Valencia. Wyatt Bates executed a kill, then an ace, then another kill to give Hart a 14-12 lead that boosted the team to a 25-22 win.

“I saw drive,” said Brauninger. “I saw the drive to want to be successful. So when they play like that, they’re unstoppable.”

Even without Young, Valencia’s pins were able to work seamlessly to close out Game 4. Cameron Graves, who filled in for Young, had the game-winning kill in the 25-20 win.

David Chun was also key with 25 digs and six kills.

“It feels amazing,” said Ellis of his team’s league-opening win. “Hopefully we can carry on this win into league and take over league.”

 

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Valencia players celebrate during a match at Hart on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Valencia boys volleyball beats scrappy Hart team

51 mins ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

Heading into its first Foothill League match of the season on Thursday, Valencia boys volleyball coach Kevin Kornegay wasn’t sure what to expect from his team.

Starting outside hitter Jackson Young was out with Tendinitis, which had caused the Vikings to shuffle the lineup ahead of their matchup against a scrappy Hart team. On top of that, Valencia hadn’t played a match in nearly a week.

However, the Vikes had several players rise to the occasion as it beat the Indians 3-1 at Hart.

“We were really concerned because we juggled our lineup and we knew (Hart) had played West Ranch tough on Tuesday,” Kornegay said. “…So I’m happy how we played and we looked really good.”

Valencia’s David Chun (35) jumps to go for a kill over Hart’s Wyatt Bates (1) at Hart on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Valencia (4-6 overall, 1-0 in Foothill League) started off with a 25-20 win in Game 1 as starting middles Dorian Ellis and Connor Ruffner started to heat up.

The pair helped the Vikings to a 25-22 win in the second game. Ellis reached for several key tips in the frame and had the game-winning kill.

Ellis finished the game with nine kills and four blocks while Ruffner had 13 kills.

“We had some key serving targets so that we could keep the ball pushed off the net,” said Hart coach Jeannie Brauninger. “If the ball is not on the net, they can’t win the middles, so we try and make sure that we can keep them on their toes so they couldn’t win the middle as often as we’ve seen them do.”

The Indians (5-7-1, 0-2) came back in the third game, going point-for-point with Valencia. Wyatt Bates executed a kill, then an ace, then another kill to give Hart a 14-12 lead that boosted the team to a 25-22 win.

“I saw drive,” said Brauninger. “I saw the drive to want to be successful. So when they play like that, they’re unstoppable.”

Even without Young, Valencia’s pins were able to work seamlessly to close out Game 4. Cameron Graves, who filled in for Young, had the game-winning kill in the 25-20 win.

David Chun was also key with 25 digs and six kills.

“It feels amazing,” said Ellis of his team’s league-opening win. “Hopefully we can carry on this win into league and take over league.”

 

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
23
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 23 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
Mar
24
Sat
10:00 am Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child! Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting. There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California. Los[...]
10:00 am Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Are you or someone you know in the market for a new mattress?! Brand new name-brand mattresses will be displayed at 50% off retail prices!! Choose from a large selection and receive your new mattress[...]