Waste Management hosting Hiring Day next week

Waste Management, the leading provider of comprehensive waste and recycling services in North America, is hosting a National Career Day Hiring event March 22.

The company is looking for qualified drivers with a Class A commercial licence and certified technicians. The company is looking to fill both current and future openings.

“It is a wonderful company to work for, and we’re always looking for good qualified people to join our team,” said Eloisa Orozco, the senior manager of communications at Waste Management.

Perspective applicants are asked to pre-register for the career day at wmcareerday.com, as the event will not be taking walk-in appointments.

The hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waste Management’s Santa Clarita Hauling on 25772 Springbrook Road.