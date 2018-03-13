Water officials move to ensure access to stored water

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

SCV Water Agency

 

A dry winter and a thin snow pack have prompted SCV Water Agency officials to take steps ensuring they can draw on the water they’ve already stored.

When members of the water agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meet Wednesday night they’ll review a recommendation that would allow the general manager access to money that would cover the cost of transferring stored water.

Officials anticipate the state will allocate less Northern California water for Santa Clarita Valley due to the dry winter and, as a precaution, are making sure they have access to stored water should they need it.

Dirk Marks, the agency’s director of water resources, told The Signal Tuesday: “Staff is seeking needed flexibility to access water stored in our Rosedale and Semitropic groundwater banks.”

In his memo to committee members, Marks pointed out: “Current dry hydrologic conditions being experienced in the State Water Project watershed will likely result in low water SWP allocation that would not meet imported water demands for SCV Water’s service area.

“To meet demands, SCV Water may need to access water from SCV Water’s water exchanges of banking programs,” he wrote.

“To accomplish this, the general manager would need authorization to expend funds.”

In February 2014, when he explained the drought to local water officials, Marks held up comparative aerial photographs of Northern California snow packs taken in 2013 and in 2014.

A shot of fluffy white snow on the tops of the Sierra Nevada mountain range taken Jan. 13, 2013, contrasted starkly with a barren brown photo of the same range taken Jan. 13, 2014.

What followed were two more years of drought.

In his memo to committee members this week, Marks wrote: “To date, the 2017/18 water year has been characterized by low precipitation and snow pack.  The watersheds feeding the SWP have had a third to a quarter of normal precipitation to date.

“Similarly, the snow pack in these basins currently range between 30 percent and 40 percent or normal levels for the year.”

Less water from a smaller melted snow pack promises less water set aside for Southern California by state officials.

“If very-dry conditions persist, the State Water Project may only be able to support a 10 percent allocation,” Marks pointed out in his memo to the committee, referring to the possibility the agency could receive 10 percent of the water it normally gets from the state.

So, to ensure the agency has the ability to access stored water, the general manager must be able to access stored water and in order to do that he has to be able to pay for it’s transfer.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

SCV Water Agency

Water officials move to ensure access to stored water

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

A dry winter and a thin snow pack have prompted SCV Water Agency officials to take steps ensuring they can draw on the water they’ve already stored.

When members of the water agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meet Wednesday night they’ll review a recommendation that would allow the general manager access to money that would cover the cost of transferring stored water.

Officials anticipate the state will allocate less Northern California water for Santa Clarita Valley due to the dry winter and, as a precaution, are making sure they have access to stored water should they need it.

Dirk Marks, the agency’s director of water resources, told The Signal Tuesday: “Staff is seeking needed flexibility to access water stored in our Rosedale and Semitropic groundwater banks.”

In his memo to committee members, Marks pointed out: “Current dry hydrologic conditions being experienced in the State Water Project watershed will likely result in low water SWP allocation that would not meet imported water demands for SCV Water’s service area.

“To meet demands, SCV Water may need to access water from SCV Water’s water exchanges of banking programs,” he wrote.

“To accomplish this, the general manager would need authorization to expend funds.”

In February 2014, when he explained the drought to local water officials, Marks held up comparative aerial photographs of Northern California snow packs taken in 2013 and in 2014.

A shot of fluffy white snow on the tops of the Sierra Nevada mountain range taken Jan. 13, 2013, contrasted starkly with a barren brown photo of the same range taken Jan. 13, 2014.

What followed were two more years of drought.

In his memo to committee members this week, Marks wrote: “To date, the 2017/18 water year has been characterized by low precipitation and snow pack.  The watersheds feeding the SWP have had a third to a quarter of normal precipitation to date.

“Similarly, the snow pack in these basins currently range between 30 percent and 40 percent or normal levels for the year.”

Less water from a smaller melted snow pack promises less water set aside for Southern California by state officials.

“If very-dry conditions persist, the State Water Project may only be able to support a 10 percent allocation,” Marks pointed out in his memo to the committee, referring to the possibility the agency could receive 10 percent of the water it normally gets from the state.

So, to ensure the agency has the ability to access stored water, the general manager must be able to access stored water and in order to do that he has to be able to pay for it’s transfer.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
13
Tue
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 13 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]