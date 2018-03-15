Weekly Volunteer/Blood Donation Opportunities March 15

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Eggstravaganza Eggstuffing

What: Stuff plastic eggs with prizes in preparation for Eggstravaganza (10-14 years old). Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

When: Wednesday, March 21, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy., Canyon Country

More info: volunteers@santa-clarita.com

WANTED: “RANCH HANDS” FOR SILVER SHINDIG

City Seeking Volunteers for the 2018 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Calling all cowboys, cowgirls, wranglers and drovers! The 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is in search of volunteers to help put on the wildest weekend in the West. Men, women and children 10 years and older are invited to saddle up and volunteer at activities taking place at William S. Hart Park and venues in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, April 21, and Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Volunteer registration is now open at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions, including Food Court Runners, greeters, merchandise and activity helpers, ushers and more.

All volunteers are encouraged to attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation taking place on April 11 at 7 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Volunteers will have the opportunity to ask questions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboy Festival.

For more information about the Volunteer Round-Up, the Cowboy Festival and other volunteer opportunities with the City, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Supervisor Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3726 or volunteers@santa-clarita.com

Trails and Open Space Beautification Projects, Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. year round

Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. A listing of clean-up dates can be found at: http://santaclaritavolunteers.com/

The ARTree is looking for Fully-Clothed Models for our Drawing Group…

Any gender, any body type. Any age adults or teenagers with parental permission.

These models are needed for our adult drawing group, held on the first, second, and third Thursday of each month between 6-9 p.m. We need models for individual sessions, or for multiple sessions. We will pay you $30 per session. Please contact us if interested, at 661-673-7500, or at info@theartree.org

ARTree is always on the lookout for volunteers from the community to work on various fun and interesting projects, including teaching art to children, helping out and assisting teachers, working with adults on art projects, working in our Flutterby program, working on murals, and a host of other fun activities! Please contact us if you are interested in volunteering any time! 661-673-7500.

Help the Children Seeks Help

Help the Children Santa Clarita is seeking assistance for the struggling children and their families in the SCV. We have three immediate needs that enable us to give that hand-up to our community members in need. If you have a truck, SUV or minivan, and you also have time, we need drivers to help pick-up donations. If you are retired, semi-retired or just care about others, please consider helping us as a driver. If you are financially blessed, please consider donating. We are touching the lives of 10,000 families with our resources each year; we can only do that with your help. The average cost is $11 per family per year.

Our resources are limited to SCV families at or below the poverty line, single parents, and families escaping abuse, veterans and the homeless. We are also in short supply of peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, canned meats such as chili/stew/hash, canned pastas and both hot and cold cereals.

For more information on these opportunities to keep Santa Clarita hunger-free, or how you can partner with our community outreach, please contact Help the Children at either 661-702-8852 or email michael@helpthechildren.org. Help the Children, 25030 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite L, Valencia, CA 91355. www.helpthechildren.org

SCV Food Pantry Volunteer Substitute Drivers Needed

What: The SCV Food Pantry needs substitute/or on call volunteer drivers to pick up donations from local markets and businesses. Drivers must have a valid California driver’s license, the ability to lift 50 lbs. and the willingness to help those less fortunate in the Santa Clarita Valley. Substitute/or on call drivers are asked to fill in when the regularly scheduled drivers are not available. Join the best group of volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley and help your neighbors in need.

When: Regularly scheduled pick-ups are made Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

More info: Contact the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry at 661-255-9078 or info@scvfoodpantry.org.

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers

What: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center needs volunteers to pack lunches for the homebound elderly.

When: Any day, Monday through Friday

Where: 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita

More info: To volunteer, contact Robin at 661-259-9444 or rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.

Read With Me Program Seeks Volunteers

What: SCV Education Foundation Read with Me! Program is seeking volunteers to assist young children with their reading skills in local public school classrooms. Working one-on-one or in small groups you’ll read with students, helping them with vocabulary, comprehension and fluency. Share your love of reading.

When: One to two days a week, one to two hours a day.

Where: Local public elementary schools.

Cost: Free

More info: Coordinator@scveducationfoundation.org

Carousel Ranch Seeking Volunteers

What: Carousel Ranch located in Agua Dulce, is a non-profit organization which provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons to children with special needs. We rely on wonderful volunteers. Please join us. Must be 15 or older.

When: Volunteer times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. or anytime in-between for at least 2 hours

More info: Please call Carousel Ranch at 661-268-8010, and ask for Gail.

Swan Center Outreach

What: Swan Center Outreach located in Castaic is a non-profit organization which provides spiritually minded individuals with knowledge and experiences with horses that lead to higher levels of awareness, balance and the fulfillment of one’s purpose. Volunteers are needed to assist in general farm chores. Children 9 years to adult. Younger than 9 or special needs may be eligible pending an interview to determine their ability to safely participate.

Horse handlers are also needed but must complete at least two 4-hour days as a general volunteer and complete a Horse Handler Volunteer Training Class.

More info: Times and classes vary. Please call 661-257-8669 or email admin@swancenter.org

Blood Donation Opportunities

For more than 70 years, Red Cross Month has been celebrated in March. It’s the perfect time to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross and patients in need by donating blood.

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Santa Clarita

3/21/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

3/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Valencia

3/21/2018: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital, 23845 McBean Pkwy