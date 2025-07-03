College Briefs for July 3

Verlaque named to Washington College dean’s list

Lucy Verlaque, of Valencia, was named to Washington College’s spring 2025 dean’s list. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

“This is a notable achievement that marks an excellent academic performance,” Kiho Kim, provost and dean of Washington College, said in a news release. “We celebrate these students and their dedication to greatness this past semester. Their efforts in the classroom will indeed set them on the path for a bright and successful future.”

There were 450 students named to the spring 2025 dean’s list.

Washington College, in Chestertown, Maryland, enrolls approximately 1,000 undergraduates from more than 39 states and territories and 23 nations.

Local students graduate from Harvey Mudd College

Harvey Mudd College conferred bachelor of science degrees upon the following local students at its 67th commencement ceremony on May 18:

• Jonathon Roberts, of Santa Clarita, received a bachelor of science degree with a joint major in computer science and mathematics. Roberts attended Canyon High School.

• Ashley Mina Song, of Valencia, received a bachelor of science degree with a major in computer science, graduating with high distinction and departmental honors in computer science. Song attended Valencia High School.

Harvey Mudd College is a liberal arts college specializing in science, engineering and mathematics. Located in Claremont, California, Harvey Mudd College is a member of The Claremont Colleges Consortium.