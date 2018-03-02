West Ranch boys volleyball rallies from deficit to beat Thousand Oaks

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 3 hours ago

The West Ranch volleyball team celebrates their comeback win over Thousand Oaks at West Ranch High School. Tom Cruze/For The Signal

Seconds away from an opportunity to force a fifth set against Thousand Oaks, West Ranch boys volleyball’s Andrew Benser had a message for his team:

“I said, ‘Let’s take it five,’” Benser said. “That’s all I want to do. If we get to five, we’re winning in five and we‘re beating them in five.”

The senior outside hitter then proceeded to nail an authoritative kill that would capture a 25-22 win in that fourth set and would set up another win in the fifth that earned the Wildcats a 3-2 victory at home in Friday night.

The result was a far cry from the Cats’ sweep of Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks earlier in the week. West Ranch appeared flat in the first two games against the Lancers, which were lost 19-25 and 24-26, respectively.

“Swings we normally make in the practice we were missing,” said coach Brandon Johnson. “Serves we normally make in a practice we were missing by 10 feet. Things were just off. I don’t really have a reason why.”

West Ranch (2-0) bounced back in a marathon Game 3, rattling off six points to take a 15-12 lead in the middle of the game. A Griffin Peters kill pulled the Wildcats ahead 29-28 before taking a 30-28 win when a Lancers (1-1) hit went out of bounds.

Owen Birg proved to be Thousand Oaks’ greatest threat on offense and defense, as the 6-foot-5 freshman transitioned from setter to outside hitter to opposite with ease. He did some damage from the service line, too.

“He was everywhere for them, but we made sure we had coaching assignments, he told us what to do when we go, how to block and how to defend against him,” Benser said. “We definitely buckled down on him.”

Zack Drake of West Ranch (16) spikes the ball past Owen Birg (13) of Thousand Oaks during a volleyball match at West Ranch High School. Tom Cruze/For The Signal

The Cats had an underclassman of their own step up in the match, particularly in the fifth game. Zack Drake, a sophomore, executed two blocks, a kill and a tip in a final frame that ended 15-11.

On the evening, he had 14 kills, 13 digs and five blocks. His brother, Tyson, had 46 assists and 13 digs.

“I’m not entirely certain of their chemistry,” Johnson said of the siblings’ workflow. “All I know is that Zack Drake is a really good volleyball player … As far as Tyson goes, Tyson is easily one of the best setters in the state of California.”

West Ranch next travels to Simi Valley on Tuesday, March 6 and begins league play on March 20 against Hart at home.

Canyon 3, Highland 1

Dustin Deisbeck led the Cowboys with 11 kills. Connor Cooper followed with seven kills and Jason Andrada had 10 digs.

Canyon will play Antelope Valley today in the Antelope Valley High School Tournament.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

The West Ranch volleyball team celebrates their comeback win over Thousand Oaks at West Ranch High School. Tom Cruze/For The Signal

West Ranch boys volleyball rallies from deficit to beat Thousand Oaks

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

Seconds away from an opportunity to force a fifth set against Thousand Oaks, West Ranch boys volleyball’s Andrew Benser had a message for his team:

“I said, ‘Let’s take it five,’” Benser said. “That’s all I want to do. If we get to five, we’re winning in five and we‘re beating them in five.”

The senior outside hitter then proceeded to nail an authoritative kill that would capture a 25-22 win in that fourth set and would set up another win in the fifth that earned the Wildcats a 3-2 victory at home in Friday night.

The result was a far cry from the Cats’ sweep of Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks earlier in the week. West Ranch appeared flat in the first two games against the Lancers, which were lost 19-25 and 24-26, respectively.

“Swings we normally make in the practice we were missing,” said coach Brandon Johnson. “Serves we normally make in a practice we were missing by 10 feet. Things were just off. I don’t really have a reason why.”

West Ranch (2-0) bounced back in a marathon Game 3, rattling off six points to take a 15-12 lead in the middle of the game. A Griffin Peters kill pulled the Wildcats ahead 29-28 before taking a 30-28 win when a Lancers (1-1) hit went out of bounds.

Owen Birg proved to be Thousand Oaks’ greatest threat on offense and defense, as the 6-foot-5 freshman transitioned from setter to outside hitter to opposite with ease. He did some damage from the service line, too.

“He was everywhere for them, but we made sure we had coaching assignments, he told us what to do when we go, how to block and how to defend against him,” Benser said. “We definitely buckled down on him.”

Zack Drake of West Ranch (16) spikes the ball past Owen Birg (13) of Thousand Oaks during a volleyball match at West Ranch High School. Tom Cruze/For The Signal

The Cats had an underclassman of their own step up in the match, particularly in the fifth game. Zack Drake, a sophomore, executed two blocks, a kill and a tip in a final frame that ended 15-11.

On the evening, he had 14 kills, 13 digs and five blocks. His brother, Tyson, had 46 assists and 13 digs.

“I’m not entirely certain of their chemistry,” Johnson said of the siblings’ workflow. “All I know is that Zack Drake is a really good volleyball player … As far as Tyson goes, Tyson is easily one of the best setters in the state of California.”

West Ranch next travels to Simi Valley on Tuesday, March 6 and begins league play on March 20 against Hart at home.

Canyon 3, Highland 1

Dustin Deisbeck led the Cowboys with 11 kills. Connor Cooper followed with seven kills and Jason Andrada had 10 digs.

Canyon will play Antelope Valley today in the Antelope Valley High School Tournament.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]