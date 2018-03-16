Wild chase of stolen car suspect ends in crash, arrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The chase of a stolen car through Canyon Country late Thursday night saw a driver doing “doughnuts” on Soledad Canyon Road, at Sierra Highway, a short time before he led officers to Littlerock, where he crashed and was arrested.

The incident began before midnight Thursday, when the Los Angeles Police Department notified the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about a stolen 2018 Dodge Durango equipped with a location-finding device.

Deputies quickly located the stolen vehicle in Canyon Country.

“He fluctuated from low to high speeds,” Lt. Leo Bauer told The Signal.

“When he got to Sierra Highway, he made a few doughnuts at the street intersection,” he said.

The suspect, who is accused of driving a car stolen out of San Fernando, led officials north on Sierra Highway until he got onto Highway 14, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit on Highway 14, which took them to Acton and Crown Valley (Road) where the pursuit came to a crashing end.

