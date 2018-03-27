WiSH Foundation to support classroom intervention software

By Christina Cox

Thanks to support from the WiSH Education Foundation, students throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District will have access to computer software used in intervention classes.

This software program, called IXL, is an immersive K-12 learning program that provides students with additional learning opportunities, instruction and practice, and allows teachers to monitor individual student progress as each work on new skills.

The chosen Hart district schools will receive a total of $5,000 from the WiSH Foundation to pay for this computer software program and support after school intervention classes.

This will also help schools who are not able to offer intervention program during the school day and schools who are not receiving Title I funds.

With the IXL program, students will improve their basic fundamental skills and schools will measure student progress in math and English for increased student achievement and progress toward learning targeted, basic, remedial skills

“The board and Amy Daniels, as the director, have done a remarkable job to provide resources for the schools that we ordinarily might not be able to budget,” Hart district Governing Board President Steven Sturgeon said.

One of these areas includes the Hart district’s high school libraries, which have not received state funding since 2008.

The WiSH Foundation is hoping to raise $100,000 this year to update reading material, enhance technology options and encourage learning through new media in all of the district’s libraries.

Coincidently, the Hart district Governing Board is expected to pass a resolution Wednesday, declaring April 8-14 as National Library Week.

The resolution states that libraries play a vital role in supporting the quality of life in their communities and serve as places for opportunity, education, self-help and lifelong learning.

The resolution also acknowledges the contributions teacher librarians and library staff make to students, schools and communities to help people of all backgrounds “find and interpret the information they need to live, learn and work in a challenging economy.”

Add Comment
