Woman accused of murder in wrong way driving crash pleads not guilty

A Santa Clarita Valley woman charged with murder, attempted murder and assault for allegedly stealing a pickup truck and crashing it on the 210 Freeway, killing a Fontana man and injuring others, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Nicole Danielle Thibault, 28, appeared Tuesday in the Pomona branch of Los Angeles Superior Court where she entered her plea, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

She is due back in court May 3.

Thibault was formally charged last month with with 14 felony counts in relation to a wrong-way driving traffic collision in January.

In their felony complaint filed against her, prosecutors allege she murdered Fontana resident Daniel Castillo.

They also allege she attempted to murder six women and that she assaulted each of those women with a weapon, specifically, a silver-colored 2011 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

They also claim Thibault committed an act of grand theft auto when she stole the pickup truck.

In their felony complaint, prosecutors recommended that Thibault’s bail remain set at $8 million.

