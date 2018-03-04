Coroner IDs woman killed in fatal 5 Freeway crash Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Medical examiners identified Sunday, a woman killed over the weekend in a fatal crash on the 5 Freeway.

Virigina Almajer, 32, of Fresno, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:12 a.m., on Saturday, according to Investigator McCracken with the Los Angeles County’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

Almajer was heading southbound on the 5 Freeway on Saturday morning when she hit the divider.

Four others were treated for injuries on scene. Those patients were transported to a local hospital, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department

Two of the injured patients were in critical condition; two others had minor injuries, according to Sims.

A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway’s southbound lanes shortly after 10 a.m., when the crash was reported.