Women accused in suspected gang slaying pleads to accessory charge

By Jim Holt

Last update: 8 hours ago

A Newhall woman arrested last summer on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Ivan Solis pleaded guilty recently to the lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact.

Jacqueline Arreola, 25, appeared a week ago in San Fernando Courthouse where she “pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact, knowledge of crime,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told The Signal this week.

Arreola is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12.

On the morning of Aug. 10, 2017, she was arrested on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million.

Her arrest happened a month after the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s 911 center received a report of gunfire near Abelia Road and Via Gardenia near Soledad Canyon Road near Shadow Pines, Lt. Doug Mohroff told The Signal in August.

Responding units found the body of Ivan Solis, who had been shot multiple times, at Begonias Lane Park, between Begonias Lane and Abelia Road.

Arreola was named jointly with her co-accused Nicholas Colletta in a felony complaint filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 14, 2017.

Initially charged with murder, she was looking at the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

