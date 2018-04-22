Art Walk to be held in Old Town Newhall in May and August

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

An opportunity for artist and art lovers alike, The MAIN, a center for comedy, film, visual art and more in Old Town Newhall, plans to hold two free, self-guided Art Walks during the year.

The first is to be held on May 10, and the second on August 9. The event is a part of The MAIN’s Thursdays@Newhall event series.

The Art Walks are to span two blocks of Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the streets lined with artists displaying, selling and painting live on the sidewalks. Participating galleries, restaurants and bars will be exhibiting artists in their locations as well.

According to The MAIN, there will also be musicians performing their acoustic sets along Main Street.

Additionally, the feature will feature Old Town Newhall first ever photo meet, featuring street photographers, models and performers. Local photographers are encouraged to come and collaborate, network and share their love of photography.

Both Art Walks are scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Artists interested in participating in the event must adhere to the following guidelines.

*All work on display must be appropriate for audiences of all ages.

*Artis must bring their own setup (tables, portable lighting, easels, and a way to accept payments).

*Artists must contact Pablo Cevallos at pcevallos@santa-clarita.com, confirming their participation to keep track of how many artists will be exhibiting.

*All items must be hand-made pieces.

*Artists must stay/participate the whole duration of their Art Walk, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.