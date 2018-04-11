Arts college senior uses Santa Clarita for capstone project

By Perry Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) senior Lauren Brackett used plans from Trinity Classical Academy and research from local organization Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) to create her senior capstone project that used interior design to fix a gap in society. Courtesy Photo

When Savannah College of Art and Design senior Lauren Brackett was tasked with developing a project that would use interior design to fix a gap in society, she knew she wanted to create something that would benefit her hometown: Santa Clarita.

Brackett chose to focus her design on a conceptual facility called “Third Point” that would benefit the nearly 5,000 young adults ages 16 to 20 in foster care in Los Angeles County, who face disadvantages when they age out of the foster care program.

“I grew up in Santa Clarita, and know firsthand how caring and supportive this city can be when you have an established support system,” Brackett said. “Even though young adults in foster care don’t have that support system now, my objective was that they can gain one from Third Point.”

The facility would also build upon the mission of Fostering Youth Independence (FYI), a local organization that equips foster youth to complete postsecondary education and become independent adults, which was co-founded by Brackett’s friend Stacey Anton.

“Young adults in foster care often have low high school graduation and college attendance rates and don’t have natural mentors to help them with things like study skills, money management and daily living tasks,” Brackett said. “After learning about FYI’s mission and values, I decided to expand upon it and create a dream facility for young adults in foster care.”

As part of the capstone project, Brackett was tasked with finding existing building plans on her own to design her conceptual space. Originally, Brackett looked at using plans from city-owned property, but then she decided to use plans from her own alma mater Trinity Classical Academy, located at 28310 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita.

“I have a personal connection there, as my family was one of the school’s founding families, and I attended Trinity until eighth grade,” Brackett said. “I needed a large building and it was perfect. Many of our friends still work there, so I reached out to a family friend who was able to help me get all the necessary plans to begin designing.”

As she designed Third Point, Brackett incorporated lessons she learned from her interior design professors as well as her own research about young adults in foster care to create a facility that included resources like career counseling and college financial aid in one place.

Brackett also incorporated techniques lessons from her Studio III class, which inspired her to create a workplace that included multiple seating options to increase productivity. She also used clustered and modular seating throughout Third Point to encourage interaction between youth and volunteers.

“It’s important to have a variety of spaces within the building,” Brackett said. “I wanted to apply this to Third Point because it will make the space more comfortable and allow the youth the opportunity to make the space their own.”

When designing Third Point, Brackett also incorporated a computer lab for studying, classrooms for workshops, a testing kitchen to learn life skills, a café for meeting and a rec space for hanging out.

Although Third Point is only conceptual and not a project currently in progress, Brackett believes the facility’s design would benefit any city by providing foster youth with amenities and community members with an opportunity to volunteer.

“I believe that anytime a life can be bettered, it should be,” Brackett said. “Everyone should be afforded the chance at a healthy and successful life, and I believe a facility like this can provide that for many.”

As she prepares to graduate in June, the Valencia native hopes to continue to create spaces that positively impact people and communities.

“The driving force behind my love for interior design has always been the people I design for – whether it’s a population that will benefit from an outreach project, residents of a house or customers at a restaurant,” Brackett said.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) senior Lauren Brackett used plans from Trinity Classical Academy and research from local organization Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) to create her senior capstone project that used interior design to fix a gap in society. Courtesy Photo

Arts college senior uses Santa Clarita for capstone project

1 min ago
Add Comment
Perry Smith

When Savannah College of Art and Design senior Lauren Brackett was tasked with developing a project that would use interior design to fix a gap in society, she knew she wanted to create something that would benefit her hometown: Santa Clarita.

Brackett chose to focus her design on a conceptual facility called “Third Point” that would benefit the nearly 5,000 young adults ages 16 to 20 in foster care in Los Angeles County, who face disadvantages when they age out of the foster care program.

“I grew up in Santa Clarita, and know firsthand how caring and supportive this city can be when you have an established support system,” Brackett said. “Even though young adults in foster care don’t have that support system now, my objective was that they can gain one from Third Point.”

The facility would also build upon the mission of Fostering Youth Independence (FYI), a local organization that equips foster youth to complete postsecondary education and become independent adults, which was co-founded by Brackett’s friend Stacey Anton.

“Young adults in foster care often have low high school graduation and college attendance rates and don’t have natural mentors to help them with things like study skills, money management and daily living tasks,” Brackett said. “After learning about FYI’s mission and values, I decided to expand upon it and create a dream facility for young adults in foster care.”

As part of the capstone project, Brackett was tasked with finding existing building plans on her own to design her conceptual space. Originally, Brackett looked at using plans from city-owned property, but then she decided to use plans from her own alma mater Trinity Classical Academy, located at 28310 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita.

“I have a personal connection there, as my family was one of the school’s founding families, and I attended Trinity until eighth grade,” Brackett said. “I needed a large building and it was perfect. Many of our friends still work there, so I reached out to a family friend who was able to help me get all the necessary plans to begin designing.”

As she designed Third Point, Brackett incorporated lessons she learned from her interior design professors as well as her own research about young adults in foster care to create a facility that included resources like career counseling and college financial aid in one place.

Brackett also incorporated techniques lessons from her Studio III class, which inspired her to create a workplace that included multiple seating options to increase productivity. She also used clustered and modular seating throughout Third Point to encourage interaction between youth and volunteers.

“It’s important to have a variety of spaces within the building,” Brackett said. “I wanted to apply this to Third Point because it will make the space more comfortable and allow the youth the opportunity to make the space their own.”

When designing Third Point, Brackett also incorporated a computer lab for studying, classrooms for workshops, a testing kitchen to learn life skills, a café for meeting and a rec space for hanging out.

Although Third Point is only conceptual and not a project currently in progress, Brackett believes the facility’s design would benefit any city by providing foster youth with amenities and community members with an opportunity to volunteer.

“I believe that anytime a life can be bettered, it should be,” Brackett said. “Everyone should be afforded the chance at a healthy and successful life, and I believe a facility like this can provide that for many.”

As she prepares to graduate in June, the Valencia native hopes to continue to create spaces that positively impact people and communities.

“The driving force behind my love for interior design has always been the people I design for – whether it’s a population that will benefit from an outreach project, residents of a house or customers at a restaurant,” Brackett said.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
12
Thu
9:00 am CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
Apr 12 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
On Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City of Santa Clarita will be partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a community blood drive, and with the City of[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]