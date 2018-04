Autistic boy seeks community’s help in finding lost dog near Hart High

A family is seeking the community’s help in locating a white terrier mix that has been missing since Thursday night.

The dog went missing from the family’s house near the intersection of Chestnut Street and 16th Street, close to Hart High School.

A 13-year-old autistic boy has owned the dog for seven years and is gravely missing it.

Anyone with information about the dog can call Gerardo Robledo at 818-590-3850. The dog’s name is Jeremy.