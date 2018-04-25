Barger to host 10th annual luncheon, address local businesses, residents

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will be hosting her annual State of the County luncheon May 11.

The luncheon, now in its 10th year, starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia, with registration beginning at 11 a.m.

Barger plans to discuss her first year on the Board of Supervisors, her future goals and talk to local leaders on a range of county issues. Sponsorships for parties of four are $1,500, while any sponsorships for tables of 10 begin at $2,500.

“Supervisor Barger is excited about the upcoming State of the County luncheon,” spokesman Tony Bell said. “It is a great opportunity to connect with the people in the Santa Clarita Valley to discuss important issues impacting the entire county which include transportation, homelessness, the economy and public safety.”

At the last Board of Supervisors meeting on April 24, Barger submitted a recommendation with Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to direct County Chief Executive Officer Sachi Hamai and other local officials to report back by July 1 on how to better utilize the Los Angeles Network for Enhanced Services, a health information exchange for health providers in L.A. County residents, among county providers and health care organizations.

The supervisor will also vote on a proposed creation of an independent Probation Oversight Commission on May 1, a recommendation put forth by Hamai on April 9. This new commission would oversee ongoing reform efforts of the county probation department’s supervision policies and practices, according to a news release.

The supervisor also honored members of the Armenian community with presentation of scrolls in honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

The cost to attend is $75 per person. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m. on April 27.

For more information, please email events@scvchamber.com or call 661-702-6977.