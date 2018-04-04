Big rig crash in Castaic spills diesel, snarls morning commute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A big rig crash in Castaic sent diesel across 300 feet of Interstate 5 on Wednesday morning .

The single-vehicle traffic collision occurred shortly after 5:50 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-5 south of Parker Road when the truck hit a concrete barrier, Inspector Sal Alvarado of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

No one was hurt in the crash.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down three of the four southbound lanes at 6 p.m., allowing motorists through on the “Number One” lane, commonly referred to as the fast lane, said CHP Officer Josh Greengard.

At least four of the fire department’s Health HazMat units responded to the 50-gallon diesel spill.

None of the spilled diesel found its way into the storm drain, Alvarado said.

The SigAlert was lifted at about 8:45 a.m.

