CalArts to host its annual free, three-day World Music Festival

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

CalArts School of Music MFA student Alexander Shaw during the CalArts Grad Recital in the Roy O. Disney Concert Hall (ROD) on the CalArts campus. Courtesy Photo

Professional artists as well as California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) students, faculty and alumni are working together to create original music and performances for the institute’s annual World Music Festival.

Focused on music percussion from around the world, the three-day festival is expected to be CalArts’ biggest one yet with the addition of a second Latin Percussion (LP) stage, vendors, food trucks and more.

“I would say the festival really has its grounding in the different programs that we have here at the school that go back decades,” said CalArts MFA student Alexander Shaw, who is the student producer for the festival and playing in three ensembles. “What’s interesting about this year is that the capacity of the festival has essentially doubled… It’s really offering us an opportunity to grow this bridge with the community in a different kind of way.”

Presented by The Herb Alpert School of Music, the DW Music Foundation (DWMF) and LP, the World Music Festival involves hundreds of students from various CalArts schools to bring the public 15 free outdoor concerts from April 27 to April 29.

“This is always a real highlight of the year every single year. It always has been something that everyone anticipates and really looks forward to and people come back for it,” said Santa Clarita resident and CalArts School of Music faculty David Roitstein, who also leads the CalArts Salsa Band. “I still get really excited about it and love it because it’s not the same every year. It’s constantly changing.”

CalArts School of Music faculty David Roitstein, who also leads the CalArts Salsa Band, at the CalArts Weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Courtesy Photo

This year, the World Music Festival will include performances from LP artists, CalArts alumni, CalArts  students and CalArts’ Brazilian Drumming Ensemble, Gamelan Kyai Doro Dasih, World Percussion Ensemble, Salsa Band, Indian Ensemble, Persian Ensemble and Tabla Ensemble, to name a few.

“What’s so special about this is it’s embracing this collaborative spirit,” Shaw said. “It’s free, it’s family-oriented. We want it to feel like CalArts is opening its doors and really getting a chance to showcase all the talent that we have here and all the talent we’re able to attract on a professional level.”

Festival Expansion

Since the beginning of the school year, the festival’s performers have been practicing and creating new pieces, and the event’s organizers have been working out the logistics of the event.

“I’ve spent all year preparing,” Shaw said. “There was a lot of growth in the festival in terms of its reach and in terms of its logistics and infrastructure.”

This expansion to a second stage is allowing the organizer’s to increase the “festival feel” and host more programming around Latin music.

“We’re basically doubling the capacity of performances this year to feature a lot more student ensembles and also some LP artists,” Shaw said.” We’re going to be able to ping-pong the audience back and forth between the stages.”

Performances

During the weekend, audiences can expect to watch dances and hear music from countries and cultures from around the world that are performed by artists of all backgrounds.

“This is definitely a big culminating event in many ways,” Shaw said. “My sense is everybody wants to bring a freshness, every ensemble wants to bring something new to the table.”

The CalArts World Music Festival in April 2016. Photo courtesy of CalArts

The World Music Festival also features CalArts students from all areas of study to perform with ensembles they have practiced with all year long.

“Musically, a lot of people come to CalArts with a specific area of expertise but the World Music Festival expands that for everyone,” Roitstein said. “We have people from all over the institute in the ensembles… We have dance majors, actors, filmmakers, animators, artists who are dancing in African Ensemble or are playing percussion or singing.”

One of these ensembles is the CalArts Salsa Band, led by Roitstein and Joey de Leon.

“We started that band 25 years ago, maybe more and it’s so much fun,” Roitstein said. “Every September I start over with a whole new band with people who have not been exposed to that kind of music.”

The festival will also feature the newly formed Brazilian Drumming Ensemble, directed by Shaw and Marcelo Bucater, who will help open the festival with the Hands On’Semble, LP artists and Taiko, West African, Brazilian and Afro-Cuban drummers.

“For some people this really is the very first time to perform on stage for a large audience and for others this is a different twist in what they’re used to doing,” Shaw said.

Community Involvement

This year the festival’s organizers are hoping to get more of the Santa Clarita Valley community and Southern California community involved in the festival’s performances throughout the weekend.

“It’s been really intentional to shift the perception of the festival from a more internal CalArts event and make it more of a destination for us, so people know this is place to go in Southern California every year,” Shaw said. “For us, it’s thinking about how we can continue to encourage these open doors for the community.”.;

They also hope the community will stop by the campus to watch the international stars perform in a relaxed, personal way.

“I’ve been here since 1981 and when we moved here there were fewer than 25,000 people in this valley. I’ve found over the years that a lot of the time people in Santa Clarita don’t know how much is available here, that’s available all the time and usually for free and always open to everybody,” Roitstein said. “The World Music Festival is probably the most likely opportunity for people to come and check CalArts out.”

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

CalArts School of Music MFA student Alexander Shaw during the CalArts Grad Recital in the Roy O. Disney Concert Hall (ROD) on the CalArts campus. Courtesy Photo

CalArts to host its annual free, three-day World Music Festival

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

Professional artists as well as California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) students, faculty and alumni are working together to create original music and performances for the institute’s annual World Music Festival.

Focused on music percussion from around the world, the three-day festival is expected to be CalArts’ biggest one yet with the addition of a second Latin Percussion (LP) stage, vendors, food trucks and more.

“I would say the festival really has its grounding in the different programs that we have here at the school that go back decades,” said CalArts MFA student Alexander Shaw, who is the student producer for the festival and playing in three ensembles. “What’s interesting about this year is that the capacity of the festival has essentially doubled… It’s really offering us an opportunity to grow this bridge with the community in a different kind of way.”

Presented by The Herb Alpert School of Music, the DW Music Foundation (DWMF) and LP, the World Music Festival involves hundreds of students from various CalArts schools to bring the public 15 free outdoor concerts from April 27 to April 29.

“This is always a real highlight of the year every single year. It always has been something that everyone anticipates and really looks forward to and people come back for it,” said Santa Clarita resident and CalArts School of Music faculty David Roitstein, who also leads the CalArts Salsa Band. “I still get really excited about it and love it because it’s not the same every year. It’s constantly changing.”

CalArts School of Music faculty David Roitstein, who also leads the CalArts Salsa Band, at the CalArts Weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Courtesy Photo

This year, the World Music Festival will include performances from LP artists, CalArts alumni, CalArts  students and CalArts’ Brazilian Drumming Ensemble, Gamelan Kyai Doro Dasih, World Percussion Ensemble, Salsa Band, Indian Ensemble, Persian Ensemble and Tabla Ensemble, to name a few.

“What’s so special about this is it’s embracing this collaborative spirit,” Shaw said. “It’s free, it’s family-oriented. We want it to feel like CalArts is opening its doors and really getting a chance to showcase all the talent that we have here and all the talent we’re able to attract on a professional level.”

Festival Expansion

Since the beginning of the school year, the festival’s performers have been practicing and creating new pieces, and the event’s organizers have been working out the logistics of the event.

“I’ve spent all year preparing,” Shaw said. “There was a lot of growth in the festival in terms of its reach and in terms of its logistics and infrastructure.”

This expansion to a second stage is allowing the organizer’s to increase the “festival feel” and host more programming around Latin music.

“We’re basically doubling the capacity of performances this year to feature a lot more student ensembles and also some LP artists,” Shaw said.” We’re going to be able to ping-pong the audience back and forth between the stages.”

Performances

During the weekend, audiences can expect to watch dances and hear music from countries and cultures from around the world that are performed by artists of all backgrounds.

“This is definitely a big culminating event in many ways,” Shaw said. “My sense is everybody wants to bring a freshness, every ensemble wants to bring something new to the table.”

The CalArts World Music Festival in April 2016. Photo courtesy of CalArts

The World Music Festival also features CalArts students from all areas of study to perform with ensembles they have practiced with all year long.

“Musically, a lot of people come to CalArts with a specific area of expertise but the World Music Festival expands that for everyone,” Roitstein said. “We have people from all over the institute in the ensembles… We have dance majors, actors, filmmakers, animators, artists who are dancing in African Ensemble or are playing percussion or singing.”

One of these ensembles is the CalArts Salsa Band, led by Roitstein and Joey de Leon.

“We started that band 25 years ago, maybe more and it’s so much fun,” Roitstein said. “Every September I start over with a whole new band with people who have not been exposed to that kind of music.”

The festival will also feature the newly formed Brazilian Drumming Ensemble, directed by Shaw and Marcelo Bucater, who will help open the festival with the Hands On’Semble, LP artists and Taiko, West African, Brazilian and Afro-Cuban drummers.

“For some people this really is the very first time to perform on stage for a large audience and for others this is a different twist in what they’re used to doing,” Shaw said.

Community Involvement

This year the festival’s organizers are hoping to get more of the Santa Clarita Valley community and Southern California community involved in the festival’s performances throughout the weekend.

“It’s been really intentional to shift the perception of the festival from a more internal CalArts event and make it more of a destination for us, so people know this is place to go in Southern California every year,” Shaw said. “For us, it’s thinking about how we can continue to encourage these open doors for the community.”.;

They also hope the community will stop by the campus to watch the international stars perform in a relaxed, personal way.

“I’ve been here since 1981 and when we moved here there were fewer than 25,000 people in this valley. I’ve found over the years that a lot of the time people in Santa Clarita don’t know how much is available here, that’s available all the time and usually for free and always open to everybody,” Roitstein said. “The World Music Festival is probably the most likely opportunity for people to come and check CalArts out.”

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
6
Fri
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]
9:00 am The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America | Santa Clarita | California | United States
At Lice Clinics of America, we have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of lice infestations. We love helping families solve the problem of head lice. Once and For All. We are holding our 3rd annual[...]
10:00 am Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center What: Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and Discovery Cube Los Angeles for Story Time as we read the all-time classic picture book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”[...]