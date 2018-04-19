Canyon Country man accused of raping half a dozen women appears in court

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country man accused of raping more than a half-dozen women after allegedly posing as a rideshare driver appeared briefly in court Wednesday.

Nicolas Morales, 44, who last month pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on 27 felony counts appeared Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Setting a date for that hearing, however, was postponed until May 23.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

Morales is charged with: nine counts of forcible oral copulation; six counts of rape; five counts sodomy by use of force; four counts of sexual penetration by foreign object; and one count each of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted sodomy by use of force and attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

The felony complaint also includes multiple victims and allegations that he used a knife.

Morales was arrested in Alhambra on Feb. 23 by officers of the Alhambra Police Department, court records show.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 300 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

