Castaic woman returns money she stole from military-help group

By Jim Holt

A Castaic woman who stole thousands of dollars from a local group devoted to helping women with children serving in the military paid back the money she stole and, by doing so, saw the criminal charge against her reduced to a misdemeanor.

Karianne Lee Dauer-Hewitt, 45, who pleaded no contest to grand theft back in January, a felony, appeared Tuesday in San Fernando Superior Court for sentencing, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“She was sentenced to three years summary probation, two days county jail and 30 days of community labor or Caltrans,” Santiago told The Signal Wednesday.

“The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor after the defendant provided proof of payment of $6,800 restitution,” he said.

When Dauer-Hewitt appeared in court earlier this year, she was told that if she paid $6,788.65 in restitution by the sentencing date, the plea may be reduced to a misdemeanor count.

Blue Star Mothers of America is a network of support for mothers who are coping with the anxiety, concerns and frustration that can come with having a loved one away from the family, often in dangerous situations.

The organization boasts having more than 200 chapters across the country.

The Blue Star Mothers of the Canyons lost its standing with the national group after the money went missing.

In their felony complaint filed against Dauer-Hewitt, county prosecutors allege she stole more than $950 in cash from the Blue Star Mothers of the Canyons on or about July 1, 2015. Any amount more than $950 is considered grand theft, which is why that was the initial charge.

Dauer-Hewitt was arrested March 21, 2017, on suspicion of grand theft of money valued at more than $400, a felony. Detectives later reported the amount was suspected to be significantly higher.

She was taken into custody with bail set at $20,000.

Arrest records show, however, she posted bail and was released from custody 10 hours after her arrest.

The demise of the previous local chapter was a blow to the SCV community. It created, however, a void one Santa Clarita woman moved quickly to fill.

Sabina Fetter, 42 of Santa Clarita, set about creating a completely new local chapter called Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita – CA46 – when she learned no current chapter existed.

Fetter’s oldest son, a graduate of West Ranch High School is an active duty Combat Engineer in the US Army. Her youngest son is graduating West Ranch High School this upcoming May, and will be going off to college to pursue a law degree in order to become an Army JAG.

Asked for her reaction to Tuesday’s court ruling, she said: “Thankful.”

Anyone wanting more information about  Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita is urged to go to bluestarmothersSCV@groups.facebook.com.

Castaic woman returns money she stole from military-help group

