COC celebrates creativity, resourcefulness and invention

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cosplay creations, robotics demonstrations, planetarium shows and an interactive star display are a small piece of the many planned festivities at this Saturday’s MakerSpace Festival.

The College of the Canyons will host a daylong family-friendly festival at its Valencia Campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday to celebrate the creativity, resourcefulness and invention evident across its campus and the Santa Clarita Valley.

The MakerSpace Festival, according to COC officials, “is a family-friendly festival that will feature: 3D printing demonstrations, cosplay creations, robotics demonstrations, inflatable sculptures, planetarium shows, an interactive star display, book-making workshop and other activities for attendees of all ages.”

The free event will also include keynote speakers Joshua Abarbane and Matthew Wallace.

Abarbane, a laser artist, creates artwork from large wood that is reminiscent of coral reefs. He regularly uses forms and patterns evocative of biological, botanical, geological, and mechanical structures.

Wallace, an Assembly, Test and Launch Operations manager for NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory has worked on both the Mars Pathfinder and Cassini operations.

“MakerSpace combines manufacturing equipment, community and education for the purposes of enabling community members to design, prototype and create manufactured works that wouldn’t be possible with the resources available to individuals working alone,” according to the college’s website. It always aims to inspire creativity and provide resources to the community.​