COC softball gets perfect ten

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 16 mins ago

After losing two non-conference games in a row to Santiago Canyon, College of the Canyons needed a boost as they stared down the remainder of the Western State Conference stretch.

A 13-1 win over LA Valley College on the road got the Cougars back on track on Tuesday afternoon.

The game featured solid hitting and baserunning – Canyons (16-10 overall, 10-0 in WSC East) recorded seven stolen bases total in the win.

“The girls hit really well,” said coach John Wissmath. “We executed a lot of offensive plays. We had about five first and third plays that we executed precisely.”

West Ranch alum Katie Clinkunbroomer was key for COC, going 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and one run. Danielle Chatman was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs and Hart grad Sienna Vannoy was 2-for-3 with a home run, 3 RBIs and two runs.

Joy Veloz threw three scoreless innings and struck out six of nine batters while walking none. She seems to be getting back into her groove after missing most of this season due to an injured shoulder and labrum.

“She’s just getting stronger every day,” Wissmath said. “Every day she gets out there and throws is just another step in the right direction for our program.”

The Cougars next host Santa Ana at noon on Thursday.

COC baseball falls to Mauraders

The Cougars’ WSC win streak was snapped on Tuesday afternoon, losing to Antelope Valley 8-0.

“I don’t have any excuses,” said COC coach Chris Cota. “I just don’t think we were ready to play today and we got beat up.”

Mauraders pitcher Blake Leidholdt complicated things for Canyons as he threw a complete game and only allowed three hits while recording seven K’s.

“The guy threw a complete game, less than 90 pitches, and we weren’t very offensive today,” Cota said.

Alberto Lopez led the Cougars (17-11 overall, 6-3 in WSC East) offensively, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Ryan Mendoza registered one hit, going 1-for-3.

COC will play Antelope Valley for the second time in a three-game series on Thursday at home.

“We’re just going to have to try to go back to basics,” Cota said. “I think we’re trying to pull the ball too much. We’re going to have to hit some things up the middle and our pitcher is going to have to keep it in the zone.”

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

