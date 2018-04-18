Court date put off for woman accused of killing mother of six in fatal crash
Katie Snyder Evans with twins. courtesy photo.
By Jim Holt
3 mins ago

 

 

For the third  time in four months, a Canyon Country woman charged with murder for allegedly killing a Saugus mother of six in a DUI crash in October came to court to set a date for a preliminary hearing but was told to come back next month instead.

Alexia Alilah Cina, 21, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court to schedule her prelim — just as she had done in January and again last month — only to be told to do the scheduling later.

She is now slated to set her preliminary hearing May 31.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

Cina faces one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

Prosecutors alleged Cina inflicted great bodily injury upon the woman killed in the crash, Katie Snyder Evans.

On Oct. 6, Cina was allegedly driving southbound on Golden Valley Road at a high rate of speed when she hit the center median and crashed into Evans’ vehicle on the northbound side of the road, prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, Cina faces a possible maximum sentence of 18 years to life in state prison.

