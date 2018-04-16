D.A. charges man with lewd acts against a child
By Perry Smith
1 min ago
The District Attorney’s Office filed a pair of charges after Santa Clarita Valley deputies arrested a man accused of performing lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, prosecutors said Monday.
Shane Bartlett, 27, pleaded not guilty March 6 to two charges filed by prosecutor Ani Bailey of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, court records indicated.
The alleged crime involved a child under the age of 14, according to the criminal complaint, and took place between Feb. 1 and Feb 15.
“A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for (May 4, 2018) … in San Fernando court,” according to a statement from Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
During a preliminary hearing, the evidence collected is presented by both sides to a judge who then decides if there’s enough evidence to hold the suspect to answer to the charges at a trial.
Bartlett was arrested March 2, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.
The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit. SVU detectives did not return a request for comment for this story.
Bartlett is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
 

