D.A. charges man with lewd acts against a child

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The District Attorney’s Office filed a pair of charges after Santa Clarita Valley deputies arrested a man accused of performing lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, prosecutors said Monday.

Shane Bartlett, 27, pleaded not guilty March 6 to two charges filed by prosecutor Ani Bailey of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, court records indicated.

The alleged crime involved a child under the age of 14, according to the criminal complaint, and took place between Feb. 1 and Feb 15.

“A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for (May 4, 2018) … in San Fernando court,” according to a statement from Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

During a preliminary hearing, the evidence collected is presented by both sides to a judge who then decides if there’s enough evidence to hold the suspect to answer to the charges at a trial.

Bartlett was arrested March 2, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit. SVU detectives did not return a request for comment for this story.