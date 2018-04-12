DACC honors animal control officers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control celebrated National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week this week.

The week was started by the National Animal Care and Control Association as a way to recognize the officers, and also encourage the public to become acquainted with their local animal care center and help homeless pets. Volunteers are also always welcome, according to a Los Angeles County press release.

“National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week allows us to show our gratitude to all Animal Control Officers for the work that they do each and every day,” said Marcia Mayeda, director of DACC. “Although their efforts and dedication to this worthy cause is celebrated one week out of year, we all reap the benefits of their endless commitment all year-around.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger has a Pet of the Week program where she highlights animals in need of a home from DACC’s seven animal care centers. She presents the pets each week at the weekly Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting.

More than 1,000 pets have been placed into homes, including dogs, cats, rabbits and a guinea pig. The program was started by former Supervisor Michael Antonovich in 1995.

For more information, please visit animalcare.lacounty.gov.