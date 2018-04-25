Deputies track two burglary suspects to Bakersfield, make arrests, seize property

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies responding to a string of a half-dozen burglaries in the Santa Clarita Valley, tracked two burglary suspects to Bakersfield and made the arrests.

On Tuesday night, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to six home burglaries — five homes in Saugus, one in Castaic.

“All of the burglaries occurred within hours of each other,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a Facebook post.

“The Crime Impact Team went immediately into investigation mode to determine who victimized our residents,” she said.

Lt. Leo Bauer told The Signal: “We identified a suspect based on a witness statement.”

That and “some new information” obtained, sent a team of local deputies to Bakersfield.

This arrest was made within 24 hours of the crimes being committed.

The suspects, both in their early 20s, were gang members, on parole for burglary, and in possession of a loaded firearm, according to officials.

CIT Team deputies were able to recover items taken in the burglaries, she said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt