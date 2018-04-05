Drake brothers build off each other with West Ranch volleyball

By Diego Marquez

Last update: 1 min ago

West Ranch's Tyson Drake (22) celebrates a kill with teammate Derek Seo (4) during a playoff volleyball game against Palos Verdes at West Ranch last season. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Moving to California 10 years ago, brothers Tyson and Zack Drake watched the oldest of the Drake brothers, Braden, play volleyball as children.

“He (Braden) played in club and high school at West Ranch,” Tyson said. “…We would watch him in tournaments and really started to pick things up.”

Now a senior at West Ranch, Tyson is taking full advantage of being able to play with his younger brother, Zack.

“It’s super cool to see all of our hard work pay off,” Tyson said. “We started playing on the same (club) team, but now we play on different teams at different levels. So it’s pretty sweet playing with him out here at West Ranch.”

Starting Foothill League play with a perfect 3-0 record (12-2 overall), West Ranch boys volleyball and the Drake brothers have excelled under first-year head coach Brandon Johnson.

“It’s exciting watching everything they do,” Johnson said. “I think they are both fantastic volleyball players. I’m just so grateful to have those two on the court. The more that they play together the more they trust each other and that equals more wins for the team.”

Tyson is West Ranch’s only returning starter from last year’s team that won the Foothill League title.

Bringing consistency and experience to the team Tyson described how he contributes to the team in more than one way.

“Experience,” Tyson said, describing what he brings to the Wildcats. “I have seen a lot of the teams that we played from last year so I help them out in that way. Helping them with spacing and adjusting on the fly.”

Tyson’s younger brother and sophomore, Zack, is already showing promising signs that he is learning and proving just as valuable as his older brother.

“He kind of sits back and lets me learn,” said Zack. “I pick up off his leadership and competitiveness and try to implement it into my own game as well.”

Zack is third on the team with 69 kills and second with 79 digs. While Tyson leads the team in assists (271) as the starting setter.

Playing different styles, both of them had a great start to the season in their second game against Thousand Oaks. Tyson dished out a season-high 45 assists with Zack providing an uptempo energy with 14 kills, 13 digs and five blocks.

“It’s great. I know having Zack out there I know I can rely on by keeping it in or getting a kill. And he brings a lot of energy especially tight ones,” Tyson said.

Rallying from a 2-0 deficit and forcing a decisive fifth game, Zack came up big with two blocks and a kill in the frame.

“It took us a little while to realize what we had with Zack, but with the needs of the team we switched him to outside hitter,” Johnson said. “No one really knew what to expect from Zack with Tyson being, in my opinion, the best player in the league. Now, ever since that match they have been doing great and working phenomenal together.”

Living and winning together, the Drake brothers have formed something special at West Ranch as they never stop trying to outdo the other.

“I think we are pretty good friends, we like to do things together,” Tyson said. “We are pretty close. Anything that involves competition we love doing whether it be playing 2k or shooting some hoops in the backyard.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

West Ranch's Tyson Drake (22) celebrates a kill with teammate Derek Seo (4) during a playoff volleyball game against Palos Verdes at West Ranch last season. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Drake brothers build off each other with West Ranch volleyball

1 min ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

Moving to California 10 years ago, brothers Tyson and Zack Drake watched the oldest of the Drake brothers, Braden, play volleyball as children.

“He (Braden) played in club and high school at West Ranch,” Tyson said. “…We would watch him in tournaments and really started to pick things up.”

Now a senior at West Ranch, Tyson is taking full advantage of being able to play with his younger brother, Zack.

“It’s super cool to see all of our hard work pay off,” Tyson said. “We started playing on the same (club) team, but now we play on different teams at different levels. So it’s pretty sweet playing with him out here at West Ranch.”

Starting Foothill League play with a perfect 3-0 record (12-2 overall), West Ranch boys volleyball and the Drake brothers have excelled under first-year head coach Brandon Johnson.

“It’s exciting watching everything they do,” Johnson said. “I think they are both fantastic volleyball players. I’m just so grateful to have those two on the court. The more that they play together the more they trust each other and that equals more wins for the team.”

Tyson is West Ranch’s only returning starter from last year’s team that won the Foothill League title.

Bringing consistency and experience to the team Tyson described how he contributes to the team in more than one way.

“Experience,” Tyson said, describing what he brings to the Wildcats. “I have seen a lot of the teams that we played from last year so I help them out in that way. Helping them with spacing and adjusting on the fly.”

Tyson’s younger brother and sophomore, Zack, is already showing promising signs that he is learning and proving just as valuable as his older brother.

“He kind of sits back and lets me learn,” said Zack. “I pick up off his leadership and competitiveness and try to implement it into my own game as well.”

Zack is third on the team with 69 kills and second with 79 digs. While Tyson leads the team in assists (271) as the starting setter.

Playing different styles, both of them had a great start to the season in their second game against Thousand Oaks. Tyson dished out a season-high 45 assists with Zack providing an uptempo energy with 14 kills, 13 digs and five blocks.

“It’s great. I know having Zack out there I know I can rely on by keeping it in or getting a kill. And he brings a lot of energy especially tight ones,” Tyson said.

Rallying from a 2-0 deficit and forcing a decisive fifth game, Zack came up big with two blocks and a kill in the frame.

“It took us a little while to realize what we had with Zack, but with the needs of the team we switched him to outside hitter,” Johnson said. “No one really knew what to expect from Zack with Tyson being, in my opinion, the best player in the league. Now, ever since that match they have been doing great and working phenomenal together.”

Living and winning together, the Drake brothers have formed something special at West Ranch as they never stop trying to outdo the other.

“I think we are pretty good friends, we like to do things together,” Tyson said. “We are pretty close. Anything that involves competition we love doing whether it be playing 2k or shooting some hoops in the backyard.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]
9:00 am The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America | Santa Clarita | California | United States
At Lice Clinics of America, we have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of lice infestations. We love helping families solve the problem of head lice. Once and For All. We are holding our 3rd annual[...]