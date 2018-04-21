Economic Development Department releases employment data for March 2018

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The California Economic Development Department released their unemployment data for Los Angeles County for the month of March.

The unemployment rate for L.A. County has remained unchanged from February, at 4.5 percent down from 4.9 percent a year a go. Civilian Employment has remained unchanged at nearly 5 million in March. While unemployment declined 2,000 to 229,000.

The California seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent for March and February, down from 5 percent a year ago. The rate is just above the national rate of 4.1 percent.

Between February and March the total nonfarm employment in L.A. County rose by 13,100 to hit a total employment of 4,472,200.

In that time government payrolls expanded by 5,700 and job increases for local governments increased by 5,300. The majority of these new jobs were reported in Educational and Health services, according to the data released by the EDD.

Leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 4,000 over the month. Most of this growth was made in arts, entertainment and recreation.

Manufacturing jobs rose by 1,900 and professional and business service jobs rose by 1,400

Trade, Transportation and utilities lost 5,800 jobs combined with the bulk of the declines coming from transportation, warehousing and utilities, down 3,100 jobs. Retail trade saw a decrease of 2,500 jobs and construction say a loss of 600.

Since Last year, nonfarm employment increased by 61,700 jobs which is about 1.4 percent.

For the full list of date EDD collected you can check out their website www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov.