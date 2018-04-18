Einstein Academy announces plans to close charter school
Signal file photo Parents pick up their kids from Albert Einstein STEAM Academy in Valencia on Friday, March 16, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
By Perry Smith
15 mins ago

An Einstein Academy official announced Wednesday the school would be relinquishing its charter to the Acton Agua Dulce Unified School District effective June 30.

“While I was hopeful that a financial partner could be established and a plan could be developed to sustain operations next year it became clear last week that this would be an insurmountable feat,” according to a letter sent to parents of students attending Albert Einstein Academy of the Letters, Arts and Science which was shared with The Signal. “With this in mind, the AEALAS board voted last Thursday to surrender all charters to the Acton Agua Dulce Unified School District effective June 30, 2018. AEA and AADUSD will continue to work together to allow the students to complete the year in the current schools and then transition for their new school in the coming year.”

The district also announced plans to withdraw its charter petition to the William S. Hart Union High School District, which the school was expected to seek Wednesday night at the district’s regular governing board meeting.

Representatives from the surrounding districts, and charter schools, will be on campuses later this month to ensure a smooth transition for all of our students — an announcement with more information will be forthcoming,” the letter stated.

The move follows years of concerns about the charter school’s finances, which had been questioned by the Newhall and Saugus Union school districts, both of which had turned down Einstein Academy for charter school approval.

The Hart district, which approved a charter for Einstein Academy’s high school more than four years ago, denied the renewal of the charter for the high school, citing concerns about the school’s financial structure.

Last year, the Hart district board unanimously denied Einstein Academy’s five-year renewal petition due to concerns about the charter school’s governing structure and finances, which included two delinquent audits, $4 million in deficits and negative working capital of more than $3 million.

“Our concern is not with the academic structure but the financial structure and governance structure,” Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht said at the Hart Board meeting March 1, 2017.

Nearly a year after the Albert Einstein Academy of Letters, Arts and Sciences closed its doors to students in grades seven to 12, the charter school’s founders had hoped to open a new charter school, called the Einstein STEAM Academy, in the same location.

Those plans were dashed by Wednesday’s letter.

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Signal file photo Parents pick up their kids from Albert Einstein STEAM Academy in Valencia on Friday, March 16, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Einstein Academy announces plans to close charter school

15 mins ago
Add Comment
Perry Smith

An Einstein Academy official announced Wednesday the school would be relinquishing its charter to the Acton Agua Dulce Unified School District effective June 30.

“While I was hopeful that a financial partner could be established and a plan could be developed to sustain operations next year it became clear last week that this would be an insurmountable feat,” according to a letter sent to parents of students attending Albert Einstein Academy of the Letters, Arts and Science which was shared with The Signal. “With this in mind, the AEALAS board voted last Thursday to surrender all charters to the Acton Agua Dulce Unified School District effective June 30, 2018. AEA and AADUSD will continue to work together to allow the students to complete the year in the current schools and then transition for their new school in the coming year.”

The district also announced plans to withdraw its charter petition to the William S. Hart Union High School District, which the school was expected to seek Wednesday night at the district’s regular governing board meeting.

Representatives from the surrounding districts, and charter schools, will be on campuses later this month to ensure a smooth transition for all of our students — an announcement with more information will be forthcoming,” the letter stated.

The move follows years of concerns about the charter school’s finances, which had been questioned by the Newhall and Saugus Union school districts, both of which had turned down Einstein Academy for charter school approval.

The Hart district, which approved a charter for Einstein Academy’s high school more than four years ago, denied the renewal of the charter for the high school, citing concerns about the school’s financial structure.

Last year, the Hart district board unanimously denied Einstein Academy’s five-year renewal petition due to concerns about the charter school’s governing structure and finances, which included two delinquent audits, $4 million in deficits and negative working capital of more than $3 million.

“Our concern is not with the academic structure but the financial structure and governance structure,” Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht said at the Hart Board meeting March 1, 2017.

Nearly a year after the Albert Einstein Academy of Letters, Arts and Sciences closed its doors to students in grades seven to 12, the charter school’s founders had hoped to open a new charter school, called the Einstein STEAM Academy, in the same location.

Those plans were dashed by Wednesday’s letter.

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
18
Wed
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 18 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
10:00 am Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
The Local Group Astronomy Club and The Santa Clarita Public Library present our free annual Astronomy Day Celebration. We will be at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library from 10am to 3pm.[...]