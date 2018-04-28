Emergency response teams connect to public through Emergency Expo

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Santa Clarita got a closer look at what our emergency crews do with the KHTS Emergency Expo on Saturday, where emergency response teams showed off their tools and work to the valley.

Officials from California Highway Patrol, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and other emergency departments set up booths at Central Park during the 9th annual KHTS Home and Garden Show.

Each station detailed what the groups do for Santa Clarita during an emergency as well as educating the public on ways they can protect themselves during a crisis.

California Rescue Dog Association’s Search and Rescue team brought out their trained search dogs to meet the public, explaining how each dog has a unique task.

LA County Fire allowed kids to get inside a quint fire engine with the help of fire fighters. Jamie Oliphant’s daughter was a bit hesitant to get behind the wheel of the quint, though after giving her a sticker badge she gladly hoped inside.

“As much as I teach them safety around strangers and the people you can trust, (officials) are physically here to make (my daughter) feel more comfortable,” said Oliphant who attended the event with her daughters.

Fire officials also brought the Shakey Quakey House, that lets the public experience a simulated earthquake, to teach both parents and kids the dangers present during a quake.

A bearcat armored vehicle was brought out to the expo by sheriff’s deputies, letting kids have a chance to explore the inside of the truck.

“It weighs about 19,000 pounds, its bullet proof, this is used for emergency situations where we might have a barricaded suspect or any time there is some kind of call where a suspect might have a rifle,” said deputy Kevin Duxbury with the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s station. “Kids love seeing this kind of stuff. Because it’s so indestructible they can climb all over it and I don’t have to worry about it.”

The Emergency expo ran with the Home and Garden show and the Earth Arbor day festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“What I really like the most about this event, is that is brings these entities together, because some people don’t know the difference between highway patrol and sheriff or CAL fire versus county fire versus city fire, so I think it’s a great opportunity for everyone to see all these different agencies together,” Duxbury explained. “I think a lot of people, I don’t think they realize how much work it is to keep the city safe.”