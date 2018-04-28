Fire blazes in Castaic
By Skylar Barti
10 mins ago
Los Angeles County Fire Department has reported a half acre brush fire in Castaic.
 
The fire was reported on North Ridge route and Lake Hughes road near the Castaic Lagoon. The blaze has now been called the ‘Castaic Fire’. 
Flames burned only a quarter acre, before fire fighters were able to kill the flames, according to Melanie Flores, Supervising Fire Dispatcher. Shortly after 2:10 p.m. air support was called off.
 
Winds are blowing from the Southeast at 10-15 mph.
This is a developing story. The Signal will update as more information becomes available. 

