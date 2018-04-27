Fire destroys a garage, damages vehicle, at Canyon Country house

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fire destroyed the garage of a two-story house in Canyon Country on Friday afternoon and left a vehicle damaged inside it.

The fire broke out just before 4 p.m. inside the garage of a house on Magic Mountain Lane near Vista Court, north of Soledad Canyon Road and east of Sierra Highway.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported seeing flames and smoke on arrival but reported that the fire did not extend into the house or result in injury.

The fire, dubbed the Magic Incident, was extinguished at 4:32 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, a Fire Department official told The Signal.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt