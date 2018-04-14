Inaugural Beer and Jazz Festival takes place at Central Park

By Georgia Rios

23 mins ago

Families and four-legged friends came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy live jazz music and beer at the first Beer and Jazz Festival at Central Park.

This free event for the community featured around 40 vendors from the LA County area, selling a wide variety of items ranging from clothing to home decor, as well as offering food from 20 different vendors.

The festival also offered beer from local brewery, Wolf Creek, as well as Bay Area brewery, Lagunitas.

All of the proceedings of the event will go straight toward the local Santa Clarita non-profit charity, Supporting Arms, which focuses on Foster Care support, education, and healthy eating.

“We hope to make this an annual event, and be back next year” said Sami Kelly, event staff.

In addition to the food and vendors, the festival’s music was played by 100.9 The Heat, featuring Jazz musician Chadwick Johnson as their headliner.