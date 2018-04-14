Inaugural Beer and Jazz Festival takes place at Central Park
Musicians perform at the first Beer and Jazz Festival at Central Park. Georgia Rios/The Signal
By Georgia Rios
23 mins ago

Families and four-legged friends came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy live jazz music and beer at the first Beer and Jazz Festival at Central Park.

This free event for the community featured around 40 vendors from the LA County area, selling a wide variety of items ranging from clothing to home decor, as well as offering food from 20 different vendors.

The festival also offered beer from local brewery, Wolf Creek, as well as Bay Area brewery, Lagunitas.

All of the proceedings of the event will go straight toward the local Santa Clarita non-profit charity, Supporting Arms, which focuses on Foster Care support, education, and healthy eating.

“We hope to make this an annual event, and be back next year” said Sami Kelly, event staff.

In addition to the food and vendors, the festival’s music was played by 100.9 The Heat, featuring Jazz musician Chadwick Johnson as their headliner.

About the author

View All Posts

Georgia Rios

Musicians perform at the first Beer and Jazz Festival at Central Park. Georgia Rios/The Signal

Inaugural Beer and Jazz Festival takes place at Central Park

23 mins ago
Add Comment
Georgia Rios
Families and four-legged friends came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy live jazz music and beer at the first Beer and Jazz Festival at Central Park.

Families and four-legged friends came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy live jazz music and beer at the first Beer and Jazz Festival at Central Park.

This free event for the community featured around 40 vendors from the LA County area, selling a wide variety of items ranging from clothing to home decor, as well as offering food from 20 different vendors.

The festival also offered beer from local brewery, Wolf Creek, as well as Bay Area brewery, Lagunitas.

All of the proceedings of the event will go straight toward the local Santa Clarita non-profit charity, Supporting Arms, which focuses on Foster Care support, education, and healthy eating.

“We hope to make this an annual event, and be back next year” said Sami Kelly, event staff.

In addition to the food and vendors, the festival’s music was played by 100.9 The Heat, featuring Jazz musician Chadwick Johnson as their headliner.

About the author

View All Posts

Georgia Rios

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
14
Sat
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall –  Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]
Apr
15
Sun
7:00 am Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Apr 15 @ 7:00 am
Help raise money for your school! The Castaic Area Town Council will donate $10 to your School or organization for each registrant in the 5k Event. Family and friends are encouraged to participate along with[...]
11:30 am CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
Apr 15 @ 11:30 am
CBS Film Series Presents: 'Lost Town' @ CBS | Santa Clarita | California | United States
CBS Film Series presents ‘Lost Town’ Lost Town tells the story of one man’s obsessive search to get closer to his father by uncovering the story of his family and their hometown.  First made famous[...]
Apr
16
Mon
7:00 pm Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Santa Clarita Valley Young Democ... @ Round Table Pizza
Apr 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Come join local young democrats for a monthly meeting.
Apr
17
Tue
12:00 pm College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Apr 17 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
College of the Canyons 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition & Artist Reception The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition, an eclectic and stunning collection of work created[...]
2:00 pm Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Apr 17 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
No Taxation without Relaxation: Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Host Fifth Annual National “Chill Out” Day  Island-Themed Truck to Give Away FREE Shaved Ice at Scooters Jungle in Valencia to Help Community “Chill Out” on Tax Day WHAT: With Tax Day right around the[...]