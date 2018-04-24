Flair Cares Spring Food Drive comes to Santa Clarita

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Flair Cleaners will host the third annual Flair Cares Spring Food Drive from May 1-31, with proceeds benefiting the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Flair will make a matching contribution of up to 1,000 pounds of food donated by customers and everyone who donates will receive a coupon for 50 percent off a future visit to Flair Cleaners.

“Hunger is not selective. It affects all ages and socioeconomic groups,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “In Los Angeles County, the costs of housing and transportation leave many people who work – even two-income families – struggling to make ends meet or put food on the table. We hope our annual food drive eases this burden for our neighbors.”

Flair customers and members of the community may bring unopened, non-perishable commercially prepared, canned or boxed food to any Flair Cleaners location. A list of recommended items is available at Facebook.com/FlairDryCleaners. Food items that have passed their expiration dates or items in glass jars will not be be accepted. In appreciation, every customer who donates will receive a coupon for 50% off their Flair dry cleaning order.

Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Flair’s Southern California cleaners opened in 1963 and have five locations – Burbank, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City, and Valencia.

According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, an estimated 1.4 million people in Los Angeles County live with food insecurity.

For more information, visit FlairCleaners.com