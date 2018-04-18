Foot chase ends with arrest of burglary suspect

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A pursuit through Newhall mid-day Wednesday ended in a foot chase through the South Fork Trail wash to the Via Princessa Bridge.

At the end of it all, at least one man and three juveniles were arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station, told The Signal.

About 3 p.m., pursuit of a burglary suspect took deputies along Railroad Avenue to 15th Street, then over to 16th Street, where he and the other occupants bailed out of the vehicle.

The adult suspect was handcuffed near the Via Princessa Bridge.

