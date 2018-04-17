Grilled: 4 arrested at alleged barbecue melee

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A quiet mid-afternoon residential barbecue turned to violence Sunday, ending with four people arrested on suspicion of assault, most for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

It all started over who could put their food items on the barbecue at a community pool near 24900 block of Constitution Avenue, in Stevenson Ranch.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a “disturbance fight call” at the barbecue about 3 p.m.

“It was reported that a group of people were fighting in front of the location,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

“Allegedly, there was a group that was utilizing the barbeque of a clubhouse area for a party. While they were using it, a separate group came in and started putting their food on the barbecue,” Miller said. “There was a verbal argument that occurred between parties that turned into a physical altercation.”

Three men were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, including: a 24-year-old tattoo artist who lives in Stevenson Ranch; a 24-year-old Canyon Country man who works as a driver; and an unemployed Newhall man, age 21.

A 22-year-old woman also was arrested on suspicion of battery in the same incident.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt