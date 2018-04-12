Historical women honored at Saugus High

This year focused on science and six different women portrayed famous historical figures for students to learn from.
With March being Women in History Month, Saugus students and teachers continued to honor the legacy of impactful women by portraying them in apparel and speech and exposing that to students on Tuesday.
