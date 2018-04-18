Knight introduces bill to use Dept. of Defense funding for fight against drug abuse

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, introduced legislation Wednesday to authorize using certain Department of Defense funds to combat opioid abuse.

H.R. 5546 would authorize $20 million of the National Guard’s counterdrug programs to be used in support of interagency efforts, such as between the DOD and Homeland Security, to combat opioid trafficking and abuse.

In 2016, there were over 42,000 deaths related to opioids in the United States, according to the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“One of the primary sources of funding for terrorist organizations and international cartels is the sale of illicit drugs,” Knight said in a press release. “Our military has intelligence and surveillance assets that can prove to be incredibly useful for other government agents in counter-narcotics efforts. It only makes sense that we deploy them appropriately to address this vitally important issue. Not only will this help protect our communities from these dangerous drugs, but it also cuts off funding for those who would do us harm.”

Unlike other crimes, the sale and trafficking of illicit drugs continues to rise exponentially each year. A large percentage of illicit drugs and production assets are brought to the United States from overseas. In 2016,11.5 million people misused prescription opioids, the Office of National Drug Control Policy reported.