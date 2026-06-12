SCV Water releases annual Consumer Confidence Report 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2026 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available for customers to review.

This year’s report, compiled in partnership with Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 36, shows that water provided by the agency to customers continued to meet or surpass rigorous state and federal drinking water compliance standards in 2025, according to a news release from the agency.

“Over the past year, SCV Water has continued its mission to restore local water quality and groundwater supplies, while also preparing for the future water needs of Santa Clarita as our community grows,” SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone said in the release. “We are proud to provide our customers with safe, reliable, drinking water. I encourage our customers to read our report to learn more about the quality of your water, our commitment to sustainability, and the work we do protect our local resources.”

The report, also referred to as a Water Quality Report, is an annual requirement from the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water. It provides a snapshot of local water quality supplies in the Santa Clarita Valley and details where the agency’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to strict water quality standards.

Before reaching a customer’s tap, the agency’s water supply must withstand rigorous rounds of treatment and monitoring, the release said. More than 20,000 tests per year are performed to ensure a safe water supply is delivered to customers.

The full report is available online in both English and Spanish:

All SCV Water customers will receive a bill insert no later than June 30 notifying them that the report is available. Customers can also obtain printed copies in both languages by calling 661-294-0828 or emailing [email protected].