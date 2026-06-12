SCV Animal Care Center seeking artists to revamp facility 

The Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center is encouraging local muralists to submit a proposal to help enhance the facility with three new art pieces.

As part of the center’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community connections and create a more welcoming environment, the SCV Animal Care Center is seeking to partner with a local muralist to add some fresh art to the facility, Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control spokesperson Paul Maradiaga wrote in an email to The Signal on Friday.

According to a social media post shared on the center’s official Instagram account, the facility is looking to revamp three areas and is seeking artists willing to volunteer their time. Officials are seeking one artist per location.

Interested muralists are encouraged to submit their proposals no later than June 26, which should include a concept sketch, description and any relevant portfolio samples.

Muralists interested can email [email protected] for further information or additional questions.