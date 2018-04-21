LA County Sheriff’s experiencing phone issues, 911 not affected

By Skylar Barti

2 mins ago

Several Los Angeles County sheriff’s stations, including Santa Clarita Valley’s, are experiencing phone issues to their main business lines Saturday morning.

Calling 911 however would still connect you to the sheriff’s emergency line, which operates on a different system to their business number. Those lines have not seen an issue with the emergency number, Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Saturday.

The issue seems to be computer-related and not connected to the phone company, according to Lt. Bauer. Bauer did assure that the issue was being worked on at the professional level, though no estimate on when the system would be back to normal was given.

Currently the deputies are making sure they have a back up they can rely on in case the system does go down completely, according to Lt. Bauer.