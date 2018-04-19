Los Valles developer asked to tweak housing project
By Jim Holt
Regional planners reviewing the latest plan to build close to 500 homes on Hasley Canyon Road sent the developer back to the drawing board Thursday with a few questions about parks and about sewage hookups Thursday.

The developer wants to build 497 homes on 430 acres in the area of Hasley Canyon Road and Del Valle Road — the site of flooding these past two winters.

The project also calls for 42 open space lots, 11 private recreation lots, a park, a water tank, a booster fire station, 20 private street lots, two private lots and 12 storm drain “maintenance lots.”

On Thursday, members of a regional planning subdivision commission — made up of stakeholder agencies such public works, public health and fire — met to review the latest plan for Los Valles which contained minor changes proposed by the developer, iStar Inc.

Instead of approving the amended plan, however, the developer was asked to address a few concerns raised by the committee.

“The Subdivision Committee did not clear the project,” Regional Planning spokesman Mitch Glaser told The Signal Thursday at the close of the department’s review of the housing project.

“Additional revisions are necessary,” he said. “When the applicant submits the revisions, the matter will be scheduled for another Subdivision Committee review.”

The developer wants to build 497 homes on 430 acres in the area of Hasley Canyon Road and Del Valle Road — the site of flooding these past two winters.

The project also calls for 42 open space lots, 11 private recreation lots, a park, a water tank, a booster fire station, 20 private street lots, two private lots and 12 storm drain “maintenance lots.”

Vincent Gallegos, a spokesman for the Environmental Health section of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, wants the developer to get a signed letter from county water works officials showing how water will be supplied to the project.

Gallegos also wants the applicant – developer – to show how public sewage will be provided for the development.

As well, Kathline J. King, chief of planning for the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation, wants some specifics when it comes to building the project’s public park.

She wants to make sure the park includes: a parking lot, restroom building, children’s play areas for ages 2-5 and 5-12, a group picnic shelter, walking path, benches, open turf play area, landscaping and signage.

Plans to develop the rolling hills north of Hasley Canyon Road have seen many changes over the past 10 years.

The latest Los Valles project was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 31, 2017.

