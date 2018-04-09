Man accused of murder in triple-fatal crash in court

A Whittier man accused of killing three people, including two Valencia residents, in a 2016 crash, appeared briefly in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday. He was ordered back to court next month to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Dealio Lockhart, 35, is charged with murder in a crash that killed Brian Lewandowski, 18, Michelle Littlefield, 19, both of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Both Lewandowski and Littlefield had also been enrolled as students at College of the Canyons.

Lockhart is scheduled to appear back in court May 16, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

He is suspected of racing his Dodge Challenger with another driver on Interstate 5 on Feb. 27, 2016, in Commerce, causing a chain-reaction collision that killed the two Valencia residents and Scott Treadway, 52, a UPS truck driver from Mira Loma.

Littlefield and Lewandowski were passengers in a Nissan with two other young people who were critically injured.

All four occupants of the Nissan were employees of Six Flags Magic Mountain returning from a trip to Disneyland.

If convicted, Lockhart faces up to life in state prison.

