Man accused of child endangerment in alleged road rage gun flashing incident

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Lompoc man who allegedly flashed a gun during a road rage incident Tuesday was arrested later that same day on suspicion of brandishing an imitation firearm and of child endangerment, after deputies reportedly discovered a child in the suspect’s car.

The incident began when a motorist, described only as being in his 70s, said “he was driving on the 210 freeway when an alleged road rage case occurred between him and the suspect,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“The victim reported that the suspect was driving recklessly, swerving between the freeway lanes. At one point, the suspect brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

“The victim notified law enforcement and ultimately the suspect and victim ended up in the area near Dapper Dan’s car wash on Magic Mountain Parkway at Bouquet Canyon Road,” Miller said. “There was a female adult passenger and a 3-month-old baby in suspect’s vehicle.”

“Upon further examination, deputies found that the suspect was in possession of a pellet gun,” she said.

They arrested a 26-year-old man who works as a janitor, on a felony charge of child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of brandishing an imitation firearm.

